Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. WNS posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WNS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $95,257,000.

WNS stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

