Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

RESN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 96.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resonant stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,552. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

