Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.99 Million

Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

