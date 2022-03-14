Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

