Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.