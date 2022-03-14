Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

