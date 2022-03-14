Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Tronox posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

