Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

VAPO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $352.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $11,422,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

