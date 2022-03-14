Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $5.74 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

