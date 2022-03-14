Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.
Shares of LSPD traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 189,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,077. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.