Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 189,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,077. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.