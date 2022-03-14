Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.