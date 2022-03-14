Zacks Investment Research Lowers KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $36.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.