Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $683.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

