Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating ) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

