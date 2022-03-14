Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (Get Rating)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.