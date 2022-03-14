Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $386.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.24. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $380.91 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

