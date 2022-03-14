Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $380.53

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $380.53 and last traded at $380.95, with a volume of 3060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

