Zelwin (ZLW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $338,528.00

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zelwin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $338,528.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105078 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

