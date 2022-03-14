Zenvia (ZENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZENV stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

