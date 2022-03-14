Zero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,552.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Zero has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $575,614.91 and approximately $21,552.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00378632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00097160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003995 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,176,000 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

