Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $98.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.98. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Argus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.87.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock worth $26,058,036. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

