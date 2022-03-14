Zumiez Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

