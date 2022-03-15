-$0.10 EPS Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). MediaAlpha reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

MAX stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.21 million, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 0.39. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $66.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

