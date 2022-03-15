$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $274.92 million, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.