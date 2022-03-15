$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

