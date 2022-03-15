$0.50 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.56. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 43,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,382. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

