$0.52 EPS Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.59. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. 507,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

