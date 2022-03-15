$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3,110.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 125,945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,251.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 75,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $45.14 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

