$1.03 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.09. MSA Safety reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSA traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $130.75. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,933. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $127.20 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.