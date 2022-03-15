$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 75,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

