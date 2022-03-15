$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PKI traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.39. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

