$1.43 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.56. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. 4,502,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,755,102. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

