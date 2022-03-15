$107.99 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $107.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.41 million and the lowest is $102.72 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $429.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $487.98 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $516.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

