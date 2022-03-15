$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $61.37. 618,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.21.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
