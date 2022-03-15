$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $61.37. 618,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

