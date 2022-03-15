12,146 Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up 0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 355,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,458,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group Inc has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.65.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.