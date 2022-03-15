12,146 Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up 0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 355,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,458,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group Inc has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.65.
LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.
Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
