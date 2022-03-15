12,523 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,523 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

