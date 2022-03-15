$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce $15.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.40 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.53. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 63,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veru by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Veru by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.