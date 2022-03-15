$177.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to report $177.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.45 million and the highest is $178.63 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $772.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.18. 421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,796. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

