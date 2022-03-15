$189.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to post $189.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.08 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $112.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $673.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $684.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $640.25 million, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $640.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 832,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,095. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

