19,157 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 222,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

