19,209 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 362,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.