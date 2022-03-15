$197.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will announce $197.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $176.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $788.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 389,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,610. The company has a market capitalization of $667.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

