2,082 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.