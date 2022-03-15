220,669 Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLND opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Blend Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.
In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962 over the last three months.
Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
