$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will announce $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $300,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have issued reports on IMRX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

