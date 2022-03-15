$265.14 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to post $265.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.30 million. MongoDB reported sales of $181.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,862 shares of company stock valued at $79,714,697. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $291.48. 38,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

