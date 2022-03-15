2,940 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Semtech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 110,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $2,054,146 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

