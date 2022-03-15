$3.55 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85. Chubb reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

CB opened at $204.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.