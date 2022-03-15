$313.25 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to announce $313.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $369.41 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $324.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,078,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.78. 4,128,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
