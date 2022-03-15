3,247 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average of $186.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

