3,556 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

